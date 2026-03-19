Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter Deletion in Chhattisgarh

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh has raised serious allegations on Thursday, claiming that an extensive deletion of over 19 lakh names from the state's electoral rolls occurred during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Leader of the Opposition, Charandas Mahant, brought this matter to the forefront during Zero Hour, urging an assembly discussion on what he described as a 'sudden disappearance' of voters. He questioned if these individuals have vanished or left the state, pointing out the absence of concern from the police and government.

However, senior BJP member Ajay Chandrakar countered that the issue falls outside the assembly's jurisdiction, as the Election Commission of India conducts the SIR independently. Despite Congress's efforts, the discussion was disallowed, leading to a walkout by disgruntled Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)