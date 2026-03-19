Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: A Pivotal Player in Iran's Political Theatre
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, has risen to prominence as a key figure amid U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian leadership. Once a Revolutionary Guards commander, he's now a vital link between Iran's political, security, and religious elites. His defiant stance against Western foes aligns with his historical role in domestic crackdowns.
As Israel and the U.S. target Iran's political elite, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the country's parliament speaker, emerges as a significant player. With Iranian leadership dwindling, Qalibaf's role becomes central, bridging the realms of politics, security, and clerical authority. Formerly a Revolutionary Guards commander and Tehran mayor, his influence is thus magnified.
Following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei nearly three weeks ago, Iran faces a relentless battle for survival. Qalibaf, a known protégé of Khamenei and a confidant of his son Mojtaba—the new supreme leader—voices Iran's staunch opposition to Israel and the United States, pledging retribution for their actions.
In a television address, Qalibaf aggressively threatened U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Khamenei's death. Such rhetoric aligns with his steadfast support for the Islamic Republic's theocratic governance. Despite his hardliner image, Qalibaf's past attempts at modernization reflect a complex persona, torn between conservative loyalties and reformist aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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