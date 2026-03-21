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BJP Strategy: Assam Assembly Elections Lineup

The BJP has announced additional candidates for the Assam Assembly elections on April 9, fielding Krishna Saha from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon. This follows the release of its initial candidate list, which includes prominent figures such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Several Congress leaders who recently joined the BJP are also contesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:11 IST
BJP Strategy: Assam Assembly Elections Lineup
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The BJP, on Saturday, unveiled two more candidates for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam. Krishna Saha will contend from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon, alongside the party's first list of candidates announced on Thursday.

The earlier list included 88 candidates, such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma representing Jalukbari, and sitting BJP MP Hitendra Nath Goswami, who will take on state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat. Other nominated Cabinet ministers include Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu, and Rupesh Gowala.

Notably, recent Congress converts like Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah are also contesting under the BJP banner. The 126-member Assam Assembly's upcoming election results are slated for announcement on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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