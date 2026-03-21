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Mystery of a BLO's Tragic End: Work Pressure or Something More?

A Booth Level Officer named Muhammad Savad was found dead in a river at Mogral Puthur, raising suspicions of suicide due to work pressure. His family demands an investigation, while local police have registered a case of unnatural death. The district collector is expected to meet the family soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:12 IST
Mystery of a BLO's Tragic End: Work Pressure or Something More?
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  • India

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) named Muhammad Savad was discovered lifeless in a river at Mogral Puthur on Saturday, sparking allegations of suicide due to job-related stress. Police confirmed the tragic incident, identifying the 31-year-old as a government school teacher and BLO from Kottakunnu, Mogral Puthur.

According to authorities, Savad's body was retrieved near Kadavath around 9:30 am. Despite being rushed to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The police reported that Savad had left for work at 7 am, with his motorcycle later found abandoned by a bridge over the river.

The family, disputing the suicide theory, barred the body from being accepted and demanded a thorough investigation. A relative cited severe electoral work pressure as a possible factor. They requested an assurance from the district collector, who is expected to meet them shortly. Meanwhile, Kasaragod Police have filed a case of unnatural death and begun investigatory proceedings, planning to release the body post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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