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Tragic End: A Young Doctor's Love for Cats

A young doctor in Alwal allegedly took her life following objections from her family about keeping a pet cat. The tragic incident highlights the emotional bond people have with their pets and the extreme steps some may take when faced with opposition or emotional distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:10 IST
Tragic End: A Young Doctor's Love for Cats
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A 23-year-old woman in Alwal, identified as an MBBS graduate, reportedly died by suicide after a dispute with her family over keeping a pet cat. Police confirmed the incident occurred on Friday, attributing the tragic decision to family objections regarding the pet.

The young woman had been raising the cat for three months while preparing for her post-MBBS studies. According to the police, tensions escalated when her parents voiced their disapproval, leading to the unfortunate outcome.

This event mirrors a similar incident on March 18, when a 20-year-old in Meerpet ended her life, also overwhelmed by emotional distress linked to the death of her pet cat. The cases raise concerns about the psychological impact of familial conflicts and attachments to pets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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