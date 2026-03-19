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Controversy Strikes as BJD Women Activists Protest Against Cross-Voting MLAs

Women activists from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) protested against MLA Subasini Jena for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. Jena defended her actions as guided by conscience but faced backlash for betraying party trust. The incident highlights internal tensions and demand for accountability within BJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:25 IST
Controversy Strikes as BJD Women Activists Protest Against Cross-Voting MLAs
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, women activists from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a protest outside party MLA Subasini Jena's residence. The demonstration was sparked by Jena's controversial decision to vote for BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Jena, representing the Basta assembly segment in Balasore district, was one of six BJD MLAs issued show cause notices for defying party directives. She stated her initial vote supported BJD's Santrupt Misra, but she cast her second preference vote based on personal conviction, veering away from BJD's choices.

The protest, led by BMJD president Snehangini Chhuria, vehemently criticized Jena's actions, deeming them a betrayal. Chhuria demanded Jena's resignation, underscoring a 'serious breach of party trust,' and echoing similar dissent against other MLAs who cross-voted. Meanwhile, increased security measures were observed around the residences of implicated MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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