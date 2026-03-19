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India Criticizes Pakistan's Nuclear Advancements Post US Report

India expressed concerns over Pakistan's nuclear proliferation after a US report highlighted advancements in Islamabad's missile program. India pointed to Pakistan's history of secret nuclear development, aligning with global apprehensions. The US report warns about Pakistan's enhanced missile systems capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:27 IST
India Criticizes Pakistan's Nuclear Advancements Post US Report
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The government of India has voiced striking concerns over the nuclear proliferation developments in Pakistan, following revelations made in a recent US intelligence report. The report lists Pakistan among several nations actively developing advanced missile technology capable of hosting both nuclear and conventional warheads.

During a routine media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized Pakistan's history of covert nuclear activities, aligning with the US report's alarming content. Jaiswal's comments aim to heighten global awareness of the potential threats posed by these clandestine operations.

The US report highlights that, in addition to Pakistan, countries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are progressing in their missile delivery systems. Conversely, the strength and security of the US's nuclear deterrent capability are being maintained to ensure domestic safety and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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