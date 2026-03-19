EU Leaders Clash with Orban Over Blocked Ukraine Loan

European Union leaders met in Brussels with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, aiming to resolve a blockage on a critical 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine. Despite intense discussions, they couldn't persuade Orban to lift his veto, citing a dispute over a war-damaged pipeline as the reason for his stance.

Orban's decision has incited ire among his EU counterparts as Ukraine faces the risk of severe financial shortfalls. The Hungarian leader remains resolute, demanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy address the pipeline blockade before any funds are released from Brussels.

The tension highlights ongoing divisions within the EU, exacerbated by Orban's history of clashing with EU agendas. With Russia's conflict in Ukraine enduring, Kyiv's financial needs are urgent, relying heavily on foreign aid to sustain its economy and social services.