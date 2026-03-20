Mamata Banerjee Unveils Ambitious 2026 Election Manifesto Amid Political Firestorm

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled the Trinamool Congress' manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, titled '10 Pratigya', or '10 Pledges'. Her announcement was accompanied by a barrage of sharp political exchanges as Banerjee targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the opposition quickly rejected the manifesto as unrealistic.

Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to instigate unrest and riots in the state, threatening the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She urged the citizens of Bengal to remain united and vigilant against such efforts. 'We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. It is now your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it,' she stated.

Banerjee further criticized what she described as an 'undeclared President's Rule', stating that democratic processes were being compromised. Alongside her criticisms, she announced the launch of several initiatives, including the 'Duare Chikitsa' scheme for doorstep medical care, and pledged to modernize thousands of schools. Additionally, social welfare measures under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme were highlighted, with financial support for women and unemployed youth. BJP leaders have heavily criticized the manifesto, labeling it unreliable and accusing Banerjee of failing to meet prior commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)