Empowering Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Vision Unveiled in TMC Manifesto

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, emphasizing welfare expansion and socioeconomic development initiatives. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's platform aims to secure a fourth consecutive term by appealing directly to women and minority voters through targeted social schemes.

Central to the manifesto is a proposed hike in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, promised to increase monthly assistance for women from the general category and Scheduled Caste and Tribe beneficiaries. Recognizing the pivotal role of women in past election victories, Banerjee underscored her commitment to female empowerment, reinforcing the TMC's electoral strategy.

Prominent pledges include a new healthcare outreach initiative, financial support for unemployed youth via the Banglar Yuva-Sathi scheme, and extensive education and agricultural investments. Additionally, the manifesto seeks to transform West Bengal into an economic hub for eastern India through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)