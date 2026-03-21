Netanyahu's Election Dilemma: War or the Polls?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronted with a significant decision amid multiple regional conflicts: setting the date for Israel's next elections. With ongoing wars against Iran and Hezbollah, the timing of these elections could greatly impact both his personal legacy and Israel's political future.

Netanyahu's government, nearing the end of its four-year term, must hold elections by October. Yet, the Prime Minister retains the authority to call earlier elections should he decide it's opportunistic. The prospect of a decisive victory in these wars bolstering public support appears improbable, as continued missile attacks from Iran disrupt Israeli life.

Despite this challenging environment, Netanyahu suggests a fall election. The prolonged conflict not only risks Israeli casualties but also strains international relations, especially with the U.S. As impatience grows among residents in northern Israel, a narrow September window might offer Netanyahu his best election strategy before the October 7 anniversary reignites national memories.