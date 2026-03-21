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Czech Protesters Rally Against Government Policies

Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the largest anti-government protest since 2019, rallying against defense budget cuts and potential threats to public media under Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Protesters, including organizer Milion Chvilek, expressed concerns over the government’s shifts in policy and support for independent media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:12 IST
Czech Protesters Rally Against Government Policies
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In the largest anti-government demonstration since 2019, tens of thousands of Czech citizens protested in Prague on Saturday. They opposed defense spending cuts and potential threats to public media by Prime Minister Andrej Babis' administration.

Arriving hours before the rally, protesters waved Czech and EU flags, voicing their stance from Letna plain. Organizers estimated a turnout of approximately 250,000. Tomas Chaloupka, a 22-year-old participant, expressed displeasure at the government's attempts to influence independent media, stressing the importance of freedom and democracy.

Led by Milion Chvilek, demonstrators warned against becoming like Slovakia or Hungary, countries in conflict with the EU over legal issues. Concerns about policy shifts under Babis' government, including defense spending and media financing changes, prompted similar protests supporting President Petr Pavel earlier this year.

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