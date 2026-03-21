Kerala Assembly Polls: LDF Ministers Declare Substantial Assets

Several ministers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, participating in the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, have disclosed their assets, revealing significant wealth holdings. Each minister has declared assets amounting to approximately Rs two crore in their nomination submissions.

Amongst the ministers, K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, R Bindu, and Roshy Augustine reported assets surpassing Rs 1.94 crore, Rs 2.29 crore, Rs 2.14 crore, and Rs 1.84 crore, respectively. Additionally, the spouses of Sivankutty and Augustine claimed assets worth over Rs two crore.

Interestingly, PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas's assets totaled less than Rs 40 lakh; however, his wife's assets almost reached Rs two crore. Riyas's affidavit also noted his involvement in 12 protest-related criminal cases, six resolved with fines and six pending. No criminal cases were reported for Bindu, Balagopal, and Augustine, but Sivankutty faces seven criminal cases, including one tied to a 2015 assembly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)