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Defending Democracy: Czech Protests Challenge Populist Leadership

Massive crowds in Prague protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's new government, criticizing its direction towards autocracy. Organizers estimate 200,000 attendees gathered to voice concerns over Babiš's policies that align with pro-Russia politics. The demonstration emphasizes the desire to protect democratic principles amid fears of increased government control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:47 IST
Defending Democracy: Czech Protests Challenge Populist Leadership
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  • Czechia

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Prague on Saturday, rallying against the new directions under Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's leadership. The peaceful protest at Letná park, a historic site of revolutionary gatherings, saw participants voicing alarm over potential autocratic shifts in the Czech Republic's policies.

Organized by the Million Moments for Democracy group, the protest highlighted concerns over Babiš's alliance with right-wing factions and his stance against EU policies. Attendees, estimated at 200,000 by the organizers, brandished national flags, warning against veering towards the pro-Russia leanings of neighboring Hungary and Slovakia.

The demonstration comes amidst controversial legislative proposals by Babiš's government, including a bill likened to Russia's foreign agents law, and plans to alter public media funding. Protesters fear these moves could undermine freedom and democratic integrity, urging vigilance and continued advocacy against such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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