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Congress Leaders' Financial Disclosures Shake Up Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leaders in Kerala have declared significant assets in their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections. Ramesh Chennithala, among others, revealed assets worth crores, alongside pending criminal cases linked to protests. These disclosures add a financial dimension to the political battleground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:48 IST
Congress Leaders' Financial Disclosures Shake Up Kerala Polls
  • Country:
  • India

As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, top Congress leaders divulge their extensive financial holdings in their nomination papers, drawing attention to the economic stakes in the political race.

Ramesh Chennithala, from the Haripad constituency, disclosed assets exceeding Rs 2.64 crore, while his wife's assets surpass Rs 5.2 crore. He acknowledged 10 pending legal cases connected to protests.

Other Congress figures like K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph also declared substantial wealth, with Muraleedharan's wife's assets crossing Rs 15 crore. These revelations spotlight the financial interests entwined with electoral campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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