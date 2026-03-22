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Chaos in 'Little India': Dimona Missile Attack Rocks Israeli Town

A missile strike targeted the Israeli town of Dimona, injuring at least 47 people, including a 12-year-old boy in serious condition. The Iranian missile hit a community building in Dimona, known as 'Little India' due to its large Indian-Jewish population. Authorities are investigating the air defense failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 03:36 IST
Chaos in 'Little India': Dimona Missile Attack Rocks Israeli Town
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  • Israel

On Saturday evening, the southern Israeli town of Dimona, commonly referred to as 'Little India,' was struck by an Iranian missile, causing injuries to at least 47 individuals. Rescue services reported the incident, highlighting the severe condition of a 12-year-old boy hit by shrapnel.

Among the wounded were a woman in her 30s and several others, primarily suffering minor injuries. Fortunately, most residents were in shelters during the strike, mitigating further harm.

Authorities, including the Israel Defence Forces and the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, are investigating the incident. The missile reportedly targeted Dimona in response to a prior attack on Iran's Natanz facility, although Israel denied initiating the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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