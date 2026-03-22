Trump's ICE Airport Strategy Stirs Political Fury Amid Shutdown
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed deploying ICE agents to secure airports if Democrats don't fund airport safety, amidst a government shutdown. The proposal faced criticism from political opponents, emphasizing misuse of ICE and potential chaos at airports. Legislators call for TSA reforms, while shutdown affects staff pay.
President Donald Trump has sparked a political storm by threatening to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports as a bargaining chip amid a prolonged government shutdown. The move has drawn criticism from Democrats who see it as an overreach and a disruption to airport operations.
Trump claims this measure is necessary to ensure airport security as the shutdown continues to impact Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel, who are set to miss another paycheck. Critics argue that utilizing ICE agents, who are not trained for TSA's specific duties, could lead to chaos and inefficiencies.
Prominent Democrats have called the proposal reckless, with some suggesting that it represents a form of political leverage rather than legitimate security policy. Meanwhile, the ongoing shutdown has strained TSA resources, prompting discussions about potential reforms to improve agency operations and employee conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- ICE
- airports
- shutdown
- TSA
- Democrats
- security
- Republicans
- immigration
- DHS
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Election Security: Ensuring Fair Polls
West Bengal CEO Office Relocates for Enhanced Security and Efficiency
Elon Musk Steps In: TSA Paychecks Covered Amid Government Stalemate
Trump Threatens ICE Deployment at Airports Amid TSA Pay Crisis
Trump Threatens TSA Reshuffle Amid Government Shutdown