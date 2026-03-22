Narendra Modi: Record-Breaking Leadership in Indian Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a significant milestone, with Home Minister Amit Shah describing his record-breaking 8,931 days in public service as indicative of his deep dedication to 'nation-first' governance. Previously, the longest-serving head of government in India was Pawan Kumar Chamling, former chief minister of Sikkim.

Modi's governance, characterized by integrity, hard work, and a relentless commitment to public service, has reshaped India's socio-political landscape. Ensuring rights for the poor, setting development benchmarks, and enhancing India's global profile are among his noted achievements.

This achievement, noted Shah, is a testament to Modi's unparalleled dedication and public trust, having served as Gujarat's Chief Minister thrice and as India's Prime Minister thrice, without taking any holidays in his 24 years of continuous service.