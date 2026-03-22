Left Menu

Narendra Modi: Record-Breaking Leadership in Indian Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new record in Indian governance by serving 8,931 days in public office, surpassing the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling. His tenure is marked by dedication to national service, transformative governance, and commitment to uplifting the poor and enhancing India's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:14 IST
Narendra Modi: Record-Breaking Leadership in Indian Governance
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a significant milestone, with Home Minister Amit Shah describing his record-breaking 8,931 days in public service as indicative of his deep dedication to 'nation-first' governance. Previously, the longest-serving head of government in India was Pawan Kumar Chamling, former chief minister of Sikkim.

Modi's governance, characterized by integrity, hard work, and a relentless commitment to public service, has reshaped India's socio-political landscape. Ensuring rights for the poor, setting development benchmarks, and enhancing India's global profile are among his noted achievements.

This achievement, noted Shah, is a testament to Modi's unparalleled dedication and public trust, having served as Gujarat's Chief Minister thrice and as India's Prime Minister thrice, without taking any holidays in his 24 years of continuous service.

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026