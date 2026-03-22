Unity over Controversy: UDF's United Front for Upcoming Elections

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has downplayed intra-party differences, asserting that these will not hamper the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to PTI Videos, Radhakrishnan affirmed that the UDF is cohesive in its campaign against the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Radhakrishnan, who is contesting from the Kottayam constituency on April 9, expressed pride in continuing his political journey. He noted that candidate-related disputes are less significant this election, labeling them as natural variances in a mass party like Congress. He emphasized that all internal matters have been resolved, with no infighting post-candidate announcements.

Campaigning against the LDF's governance, Radhakrishnan criticized deteriorating law and order, lack of development, and attempts to divide society. Addressing the absence of a Congress chief ministerial candidate, he said party decisions are centrally made and will be respected. Remembering former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, he conveyed his deep respect and acknowledged winning seven of his eight prior Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)