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Unity over Controversy: UDF's United Front for Upcoming Elections

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a senior Congress leader, dismisses internal party differences as a non-issue for the upcoming Assembly elections, emphasizing UDF's unity against the ruling LDF. Despite not being projected as a chief ministerial candidate, Radhakrishnan remains focused on campaigning against governmental issues and commemorating former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:51 IST
Unity over Controversy: UDF's United Front for Upcoming Elections
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  • India

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has downplayed intra-party differences, asserting that these will not hamper the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to PTI Videos, Radhakrishnan affirmed that the UDF is cohesive in its campaign against the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Radhakrishnan, who is contesting from the Kottayam constituency on April 9, expressed pride in continuing his political journey. He noted that candidate-related disputes are less significant this election, labeling them as natural variances in a mass party like Congress. He emphasized that all internal matters have been resolved, with no infighting post-candidate announcements.

Campaigning against the LDF's governance, Radhakrishnan criticized deteriorating law and order, lack of development, and attempts to divide society. Addressing the absence of a Congress chief ministerial candidate, he said party decisions are centrally made and will be respected. Remembering former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, he conveyed his deep respect and acknowledged winning seven of his eight prior Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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