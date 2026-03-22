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KC Tyagi Joins RLD: A Nod to Legacy and Ideals

KC Tyagi, former JD(U) leader, joined Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), citing shared ideals with Chaudhary Charan Singh. He aims to bolster RLD's strength, specifically for the 2027 UP assembly polls. Emphasizing continuity, Tyagi champions the vision of prosperous farmers, ensuring strong India under NDA’s banner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:52 IST
KC Tyagi Joins RLD: A Nod to Legacy and Ideals
KC Tyagi
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political move, former Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has officially joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday.

Tyagi highlighted the ideological alignment between the RLD and JD(U), both echoing the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.

He underscored his commitment by stating, 'I have come not to seek office, but to see RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary become like Chaudhary Charan Singh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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