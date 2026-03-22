KC Tyagi Joins RLD: A Nod to Legacy and Ideals

In a notable political move, former Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has officially joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday.

Tyagi highlighted the ideological alignment between the RLD and JD(U), both echoing the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.

He underscored his commitment by stating, 'I have come not to seek office, but to see RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary become like Chaudhary Charan Singh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)