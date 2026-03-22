KC Tyagi Joins RLD: A Nod to Legacy and Ideals
KC Tyagi, former JD(U) leader, joined Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), citing shared ideals with Chaudhary Charan Singh. He aims to bolster RLD's strength, specifically for the 2027 UP assembly polls. Emphasizing continuity, Tyagi champions the vision of prosperous farmers, ensuring strong India under NDA’s banner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable political move, former Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has officially joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday.
Tyagi highlighted the ideological alignment between the RLD and JD(U), both echoing the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.
He underscored his commitment by stating, 'I have come not to seek office, but to see RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary become like Chaudhary Charan Singh.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Public Safety or Politics? BJP Chairperson's Bold Move in Delhi's Liquor Scandal
Rajasthan ACB Nabs Police Officers in Bribery Scandal
Councillor's Shift: Smitha Sundaresan Leaves CPI(M) for BJP
Man Arrested for Temple Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
Suspended Policemen Caught in Rs 1 Crore Scandal