Delhi Assembly's Fiery Budget Session: Tensions Rise with AAP Boycott Threat

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is set to kick off with a 'kheer' ceremony, yet tensions loom large as the opposition AAP has threatened to boycott the session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is slated to attend the ceremony and present the Economic Survey report. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP plans to table a Censure Motion against parties that recently failed in a No-confidence Motion attempt in the Lok Sabha.

The AAP's potential boycott hinges on the suspension of four of its MLAs, with the Leader of Opposition Atishi demanding their reinstatement. The session will also witness crucial financial reports being tabled and discussions on constituency issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)