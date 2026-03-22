Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Fiery Budget Session: Tensions Rise with AAP Boycott Threat

The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session begins with a 'kheer' ceremony, facing potential AAP boycott. Four AAP MLAs remain suspended, sparking protests over legislative treatment. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present her second annual budget, while key reports and motions are scheduled for discussion including a Censure Motion by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:28 IST
Delhi Assembly's Fiery Budget Session: Tensions Rise with AAP Boycott Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is set to kick off with a 'kheer' ceremony, yet tensions loom large as the opposition AAP has threatened to boycott the session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is slated to attend the ceremony and present the Economic Survey report. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP plans to table a Censure Motion against parties that recently failed in a No-confidence Motion attempt in the Lok Sabha.

The AAP's potential boycott hinges on the suspension of four of its MLAs, with the Leader of Opposition Atishi demanding their reinstatement. The session will also witness crucial financial reports being tabled and discussions on constituency issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026