Delhi's Looming Power Price Surge: A Closer Look
Electricity rates in Delhi are expected to rise due to the disbursal of over Rs 38,000 crore to power discoms. The Delhi government plans to subsidize the tariff hike for consumers. Regulatory assets, that have significantly increased due to past delays, will be recovered over seven years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:55 IST
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Electricity rates in Delhi are poised for an increase as the government prepares to settle outstanding dues to the city's private power distribution companies, officials announced Sunday.
The Delhi administration plans to introduce subsidies to alleviate the impact of the impending tariff hike on consumers.
This development follows an August Supreme Court directive mandating the payment of regulatory assets, which have grown due to delayed tariff adjustments under the Aam Aadmi Party's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)