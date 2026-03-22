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O'Reilly's Headers Deliver Manchester City's Ninth League Cup Triumph

Manchester City claimed their ninth League Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Nico O'Reilly scored two second-half headers, capitalizing on mistakes by Arsenal's defense. Despite Arsenal being the favorites, City's dominance in the second half secured the decisive win, ending Arsenal's trophy hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:57 IST
O'Reilly's Headers Deliver Manchester City's Ninth League Cup Triumph

Manchester City secured their ninth League Cup trophy with a convincing 2-0 win over Arsenal, thanks to two second-half headers by Nico O'Reilly.

Despite entering as favorites, Arsenal failed to deliver as City dominated the latter half of the match.

O'Reilly scored first after exploiting a fumble by Arsenal goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga, and later doubled the score with a cross from Matheus Nunes.

Arsenal struggled to respond and saw their ambitions of a quadruple collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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