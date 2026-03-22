O'Reilly's Headers Deliver Manchester City's Ninth League Cup Triumph
Manchester City claimed their ninth League Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Nico O'Reilly scored two second-half headers, capitalizing on mistakes by Arsenal's defense. Despite Arsenal being the favorites, City's dominance in the second half secured the decisive win, ending Arsenal's trophy hopes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:57 IST
Manchester City secured their ninth League Cup trophy with a convincing 2-0 win over Arsenal, thanks to two second-half headers by Nico O'Reilly.
Despite entering as favorites, Arsenal failed to deliver as City dominated the latter half of the match.
O'Reilly scored first after exploiting a fumble by Arsenal goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga, and later doubled the score with a cross from Matheus Nunes.
Arsenal struggled to respond and saw their ambitions of a quadruple collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)