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Political Shake-up: Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress in Assam

Assam's Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa switched to the Congress party after BJP denied her a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. She had represented Haflong but was replaced by Rupali Langthasa. The elections are set for April 9, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:58 IST
Political Shake-up: Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress in Assam
Nandita Garlosa
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift in Assam, state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress party, following the BJP's decision not to grant her a ticket for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Garlosa, who has been a key figure in the state's political landscape, formally aligned with Congress at a gathering in Haflong, accompanied by Congress leader Nirmal Langthasa and party officials. Her departure from the BJP reflects the internal realignments as the party replaced her with newcomer Rupali Langthasa for the Haflong constituency.

The political move has prompted reactions from across the spectrum, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting Garlosa's residence in Haflong, although no comments were made regarding their meeting. The Assam assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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