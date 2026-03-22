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U.S. Possesses Ample Funds Yet Seeks Further War Finances

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced sufficient funds are available to support the war against Iran. However, additional funding from Congress is requested to ensure future military supplies. Despite existing opposition, tax increases are dismissed, while recent moves to lift oil sanctions aim to stabilize prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:42 IST
U.S. Possesses Ample Funds Yet Seeks Further War Finances
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The U.S. government, confident in its financial capability to sustain the war against Iran, is nevertheless seeking supplementary funding from Congress. This was revealed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a recent appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Despite significant past defense appropriations, the military's request for an additional $200 billion faces strong resistance from members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, prompting Bessent to assert the necessity of the funding without affirming the precise amount. President Donald Trump has yet to formally propose this request to the legislative branch, leaving room for potential adjustments.

Bessent dispelled notions of tax hikes as "ridiculous," instead pointing to the administration's decision to lift sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil to prevent soaring oil prices and mitigate excess revenue for these nations. The economic maneuvers aim to stabilize international market conditions while sustaining military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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