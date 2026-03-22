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TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Battle in Bhabanipur

The TMC held a strategic meeting in Bhabanipur, aiming for a win of over 60,000 votes for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 West Bengal elections. National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged for strong booth-level efforts and addressed internal challenges, emphasizing Bhabanipur's critical political significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:52 IST
TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Battle in Bhabanipur
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) strategized its upcoming electoral battle in Bhabanipur on Sunday, geared towards securing a decisive win for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by over 60,000 votes in the 2026 assembly elections.

National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the meeting alongside Mamata Banerjee, targeting a competitive turnout from the TMC stronghold, which expects a challenging contest as the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari steps into the fray.

With nearly 287 booths in focus, Abhishek emphasized the need for enhanced organizational efforts at the grassroots. Meanwhile, Mamata accused the Centre of meddling in state affairs and announced legal support for voters affected by the recent deletion of thousands from electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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