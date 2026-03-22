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Political Tensions in India: CPI(M) and Congress Clash

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized the importance of unity within the INDIA bloc despite recent criticisms exchanged between CPI(M) and Congress. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Congress a 'B-team of BJP' in response to Rahul Gandhi's comments, stressing cooperation for future opposition movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:49 IST
Political Tensions in India: CPI(M) and Congress Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate tensions within the opposition INDIA bloc, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby called for unity amidst a recent exchange of biting remarks between CPI(M) and Congress.

In an interview, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of acting as the 'B-team of BJP' following Gandhi's comments targeting Vijayan.

Baby, defending Vijayan, highlighted the need for collaboration beyond electoral tactics, aiming for a broader people's movement, as he advocated for cooperation among political entities in the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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