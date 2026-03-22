Political Tensions in India: CPI(M) and Congress Clash

In a bid to alleviate tensions within the opposition INDIA bloc, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby called for unity amidst a recent exchange of biting remarks between CPI(M) and Congress.

In an interview, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of acting as the 'B-team of BJP' following Gandhi's comments targeting Vijayan.

Baby, defending Vijayan, highlighted the need for collaboration beyond electoral tactics, aiming for a broader people's movement, as he advocated for cooperation among political entities in the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)