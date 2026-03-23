Escalation of Violence: Israeli Settlers' Rampage in the West Bank

At least 10 Palestinians sustained injuries after Israeli settlers launched a series of assaults in the occupied West Bank. The aggression unfolded as settlers rampaged through nearby villages following a funeral for Yehuda Sherman, an 18-year-old settler who died in a car crash with a Palestinian vehicle.

Footage captured by The Associated Press depicts cars and homes engulfed in flames, with military flares lighting up the sky near the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus and adjacent to the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh. These attacks mark the latest round of violence in the West Bank, occurring during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

As Israel's government continues with new settlements, tensions have heightened, resulting in intensified attacks by settlers, including arsons and assaults. The military has not reported any arrests related to the incidents, while international authorities like the UN have highlighted ongoing violence in the region, citing over 25 Palestinian deaths this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)