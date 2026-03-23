Left Menu

Escalation of Violence: Israeli Settlers' Rampage in the West Bank

At least 10 Palestinians were injured in the West Bank as Israeli settlers rampaged through villages, following the funeral of a settler killed in a car crash. The violence coincides with Israel's ongoing settlements and increased attacks by settlers, amid a backdrop of regional tensions and recent Israeli military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 23-03-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 04:12 IST
Escalation of Violence: Israeli Settlers' Rampage in the West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 10 Palestinians sustained injuries after Israeli settlers launched a series of assaults in the occupied West Bank. The aggression unfolded as settlers rampaged through nearby villages following a funeral for Yehuda Sherman, an 18-year-old settler who died in a car crash with a Palestinian vehicle.

Footage captured by The Associated Press depicts cars and homes engulfed in flames, with military flares lighting up the sky near the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus and adjacent to the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh. These attacks mark the latest round of violence in the West Bank, occurring during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

As Israel's government continues with new settlements, tensions have heightened, resulting in intensified attacks by settlers, including arsons and assaults. The military has not reported any arrests related to the incidents, while international authorities like the UN have highlighted ongoing violence in the region, citing over 25 Palestinian deaths this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026