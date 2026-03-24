The Battle for Peravoor: Shailaja Takes on Joseph
The upcoming election in Peravoor Assembly constituency sees former health minister K K Shailaja of the CPI(M) confronting sitting MLA Sunny Joseph of the Congress. Known for its human-animal conflicts and farming community, Peravoor remains a tough political terrain. With notable campaigns from both sides, it's a tight race ahead.
- Country:
- India
In the politically charged atmosphere of Kannur district's Peravoor constituency, a high-stakes electoral battle unfolds. Known for its serene surroundings, the region's deep-rooted issues like human-animal conflicts challenge its political leaders.
Former health minister K K Shailaja, a prominent figure in Kerala's CPI(M), is set to challenge sitting MLA and Congress stalwart Sunny Joseph. While Joseph has held the seat for three consecutive terms, Shailaja's candidacy is bolstered by her grassroots connectivity and previous successes as health minister.
Amid this tense backdrop, the BJP-led NDA introduces Paily Vathiattu to the fray, adding a new dimension to the contest. As election day approaches, the question lingers: can the CPI(M) reclaim Peravoor, or will the Congress retain its hold?
(With inputs from agencies.)
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