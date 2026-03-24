AIADMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Final Stages of Seat Allocation

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks with allied parties such as TMC(M) and IJK are almost finalized.

Releasing the party's poll manifesto ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, Palaniswami assured that final agreements with smaller parties are underway, and announcements will follow soon.

He also addressed concerns about funding the manifesto's promises, highlighting the party's ability to manage expenses wisely even during times with low revenue, like the COVID-19 lockdown period.

(With inputs from agencies.)