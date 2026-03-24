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AIADMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Final Stages of Seat Allocation

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that seat-sharing negotiations with allied parties like TMC(M) and IJK are nearing completion. The party is set to release specific constituency allocations shortly as they prepare for the April 23 Assembly elections. Palaniswami reassured reporters of the party's financial strategy to manage promised freebies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST
AIADMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Final Stages of Seat Allocation
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks with allied parties such as TMC(M) and IJK are almost finalized.

Releasing the party's poll manifesto ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, Palaniswami assured that final agreements with smaller parties are underway, and announcements will follow soon.

He also addressed concerns about funding the manifesto's promises, highlighting the party's ability to manage expenses wisely even during times with low revenue, like the COVID-19 lockdown period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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