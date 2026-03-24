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Marco Rubio Testifies in David Rivera's High-Stakes Trial Over Venezuela Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified in the federal trial of former Congressman David Rivera. Rivera faces charges for acting as an unregistered agent for Venezuela's government. Rubio stated he was unaware of Rivera's business dealings with a Venezuelan state company during their 2017 meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:38 IST
Marco Rubio Testifies in David Rivera's High-Stakes Trial Over Venezuela Ties
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the stand in Miami on Tuesday to testify in the federal criminal trial of David Rivera, a former U.S. Congressman. Rubio recounted a 2017 meeting with Rivera regarding Venezuela, stating he was unaware of Rivera's sizable contract with a Venezuelan state-owned company at the time.

Accused of acting as an unregistered agent for Venezuela's embattled leader Nicolas Maduro, Rivera's defense argues his contract with Citgo, a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela's oil company, pertained solely to business. Under questioning, Rubio emphasized he would have abstained from any further actions concerning the matter had he known of Rivera's ties with Citgo.

The high-profile trial arrives amidst Maduro's detention by U.S. forces on drug charges and Venezuela's interim governance by Delcy Rodriguez. Relations between Caracas and Washington continue to evolve, as both nations navigate a delicate political landscape post-Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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