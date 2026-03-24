Italian Justice Shake-up: Mafia Links and Resignation Scandal

In a turbulent week for Italy's government, justice undersecretary Andrea Delmastro resigned following accusations of holding a stake in a restaurant chain linked to the mafia. This development marks the first major shake-up in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet since their recent referendum setback.

Delmastro, a member of the Brothers of Italy party, was placed under the microscope after Il Fatto Quotidiano revealed his business ties with an individual connected to the Camorra crime syndicate. Although Delmastro claims to have severed these ties upon learning of his partner's criminal connections, his credibility was further attacked when la Repubblica published a photograph suggesting prior acquaintance with the convict, Andrea Caroccia.

The undersecretary's troubles compounded as it was discovered he failed to disclose his stake in parliament, a statutory requirement. His resignation follows criticism over the government's handling of recent judicial reforms, with both Prime Minister Meloni and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio denying calls for their resignation amidst growing opposition pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)