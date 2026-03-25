Colombian Politics Shaken: Arrests in Senator's Assassination

Colombia's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for seven leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia rebel group, charging them with orchestrating the assassination of senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe in 2025. This move comes as authorities allege the crime was a 'magnicide' aimed at destabilizing the nation's democracy.

The senator, part of a prominent political family, was killed during a public event in Bogota in a shocking act of political violence reminiscent of the turbulent 1980s and '90s. Investigations identified the attack as a 'structured criminal operation' involving urban gangs, with key suspects reportedly in hiding across the border in Venezuela.

Nine individuals have been prosecuted in connection with the assassination, including Simeon Perez, who liaised between rebel leaders and assassins. The Segunda Marquetalia, a FARC dissident faction, partially returned to arms in 2019 but is engaged in new peace talks as part of efforts to end Colombia's decades-long internal conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)