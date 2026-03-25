Left Menu

Colombian Politics Shaken: Arrests in Senator's Assassination

Colombia's attorney general issued arrest warrants for the leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia rebel group over the assassination of senator Miguel Uribe in 2025. The attack in Bogota, a significant act of political violence, saw veteran guerrilla leaders implicated as authorities pursue justice for Uribe's shocking murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:27 IST
Colombian Politics Shaken: Arrests in Senator's Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for seven leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia rebel group, charging them with orchestrating the assassination of senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe in 2025. This move comes as authorities allege the crime was a 'magnicide' aimed at destabilizing the nation's democracy.

The senator, part of a prominent political family, was killed during a public event in Bogota in a shocking act of political violence reminiscent of the turbulent 1980s and '90s. Investigations identified the attack as a 'structured criminal operation' involving urban gangs, with key suspects reportedly in hiding across the border in Venezuela.

Nine individuals have been prosecuted in connection with the assassination, including Simeon Perez, who liaised between rebel leaders and assassins. The Segunda Marquetalia, a FARC dissident faction, partially returned to arms in 2019 but is engaged in new peace talks as part of efforts to end Colombia's decades-long internal conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026