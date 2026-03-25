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Meta Faces $375 Million Penalty Over Youth Safety in New Mexico

A New Mexico jury found Meta Platforms guilty of violating state consumer protection laws, fining them $375 million. The state accused Meta of misleading users on the safety of their platforms and enabling child exploitation. Meta has denied the allegations, asserting they have robust safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:35 IST
Meta Faces $375 Million Penalty Over Youth Safety in New Mexico
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A New Mexico jury has found Meta Platforms guilty of violating state consumer protection laws, ordering the social media giant to pay $375 million in civil penalties. This verdict brings to light the growing concerns surrounding youth safety on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The accusations against Meta were serious: the company was alleged to have misguided users about the safety of its platforms and allowed child exploitation to occur. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez accused Meta of enabling predators to access underage users, which often led to real-world abuse and human trafficking.

Although Meta has denied these claims, stating they have implemented extensive safety measures, the case underscores the wider scrutiny the company faces over the mental health impact of its platforms on young people. Meta argues they are protected by legal precedents concerning user-generated content, which may protect them in ongoing and future lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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