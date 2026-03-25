Bolsonaro's Legal Odyssey: From Prison to House Arrest

In a twist of events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will transition from prison to house arrest once he recuperates from pneumonia treatment. This decision by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes arrives as Bolsonaro, 71, serves a lengthy sentence for coup plotting post-2022 election loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The court's reassessment of Bolsonaro's case after 90 days underscores the dynamic and conditional nature of his house arrest. His legal team had repeatedly petitioned for 'humanitarian house arrest' citing Bolsonaro's age and recurring health issues, drawing comparisons to previous legal leniencies for ex-leaders like Fernando Collor.

The former leader battles persistent health challenges, with a history of surgeries and hospitalizations, notably after a 2018 stabbing. While questions remain about his adherence to bail conditions, Bolsonaro faces stringent restrictions under this 'temporary' house arrest modality, amid continued judicial scrutiny and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)