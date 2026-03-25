Chicago Rail Funding Unfreeze Order: A Judicial Move

A U.S. judge intervened on Tuesday, mandating the Trump administration to temporarily release approximately $3 billion allocated for rail projects in Chicago, according to city officials.

The lawsuit, filed by the Chicago Transit Authority against the U.S. Transportation Department and the Federal Transit Administration, highlighted that the government withheld at least $9.5 million in reimbursements since October. These funds were part of grants approved during former President Joe Biden's tenure.

The suspension of funds was criticized by the city as an unlawful act of political retaliation, undermining previous commitments made under the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)