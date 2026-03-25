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Bachelet's UN Bid Faces Diplomatic Turbulence Amid Chile's Withdrawal

Chile withdraws its support for former President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for U.N. secretary-general. Despite this, Bachelet will continue her campaign with backing from Brazil and Mexico. Her candidacy, however, faces additional opposition from U.S. Republican politicians, complicating her path to the leadership position at the U.N.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:37 IST
Bachelet's UN Bid Faces Diplomatic Turbulence Amid Chile's Withdrawal
Michelle Bachelet

Chile has officially withdrawn its endorsement of Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for the role of the U.N. secretary-general, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. The decision follows criticism from Chile's new president, Jose Antonio Kast, who has labeled Bachelet's candidacy as 'unviable.'

Bachelet, a former U.N. high commissioner for human rights, is pressing on with support from Brazil and Mexico, despite losing the backing of her home country. She highlighted the importance of her lifelong values in motivating her continued pursuit of the challenging position.

Her candidacy now faces political obstacles in addition to logistical ones, involving opposition from U.S. Republican politicians who cite Bachelet's pro-abortion stance. Still, Bachelet advances in a competitive field that includes notable nominees such as Rafael Grossi and Rebeca Grynspan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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