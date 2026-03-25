Bangladesh Remembers Genocide Day: A Call for Equality and Justice
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh urges the nation to uphold the Liberation War's values of equality, dignity, and justice as the country observes Genocide Day. The commemoration serves as a tribute to the victims of Operation Searchlight, a brutal crackdown by the Pakistani army in 1971.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman urged the nation to establish the Liberation War's spirit of equality, human dignity, and social justice as the nation observed Genocide Day on Wednesday. The day commemorates the brutal Operation Searchlight launched by the Pakistani army on March 25, 1971, killing over 20,000 people in Dhaka alone.
In a statement on X, Prime Minister Rahman condemned the 1971 atrocities, calling them 'one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh.' He described the day as 'one of the most disgraceful and brutal days' in the history of Bangladesh's fight for freedom.
Prime Minister Rahman emphasized the importance of honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs by instilling the Liberation War's spirit in state and society. He highlighted the necessity for present and future generations to understand the genocide's significance, noting that Bangladesh declared its independence on March 26, 1971, marking the beginning of a historic struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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