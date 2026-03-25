UDF's Welfare Guarantees Poised to Succeed in Kerala
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal asserts that BJP will struggle to gain traction in Kerala. He believes UDF's welfare guarantees, inspired by successes in Karnataka and Telangana, will resonate in Kerala. Venugopal highlights issues under LDF governance, noting public discontent and potential corruption.
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Congress general secretary K C Venugopal asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would struggle to make inroads in Kerala, emphasizing the United Democratic Front's (UDF) welfare promises. These proposals, mirroring those in Karnataka and Telangana, are expected to find favor with the electorate.
Venugopal dismissed notions that BJP posed a significant threat to the UDF in Kerala, citing the party's limited success in recent local polls. He highlighted social welfare initiatives aimed at women, including free bus travel and financial aid for female students, as crucial components of the UDF's campaign.
Venugopal also criticized the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, accusing it of corruption and inefficiency, and suggested that public opinion in Kerala was leaning towards change as citizens express dissatisfaction with the current administration's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- K C Venugopal
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