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Kerala CM Slams Misogynistic Remarks Against MLA U Prathibha

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized UDF leader A Irshad for making sexist comments about LDF candidate U Prathibha, calling it a disgrace to political culture. Vijayan condemned the remarks as an attack on women in politics, emphasizing the importance of protecting women's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST
Kerala CM Slams Misogynistic Remarks Against MLA U Prathibha
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In response to derogatory remarks made by UDF leader A Irshad about LDF's Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced his condemnation on Wednesday. Terming the statements as 'misogynistic and insulting,' Vijayan criticized the right wing for resorting to character assassination due to their inability to politically challenge Prathibha's work.

The Chief Minister emphasized that such comments are an affront not only to the individual but to all women engaged in public service. He remarked that the opposition's actions reflect a degrading political attitude that fails to recognize women as individuals with their own identities. Vijayan urged for political discourse to focus on development issues rather than resorting to maligning women.

Meanwhile, Prathibha pledges to take legal action against Irshad's remarks after consulting with the Election Commission. She expressed disappointment over his comments, stressing that elections should focus on a candidate's visions and efforts rather than their appearances. Irshad's allegations were intended to sway voters towards UDF candidate M Liju, as Prathibha seeks a third term from the Kayamkulam seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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