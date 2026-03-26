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Madagascar's Presidential Overhaul: New Ministers for a New Era

Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina has introduced a new 30-member cabinet, headlined by Herinjatovo Aimé Ramiarison as finance minister. This follows Randrianirina's promise of reforms and a political 'Refoundation' after taking power in October. Modern technologies and polygraph tests were utilized in the selection process for new ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:18 IST
Madagascar's Presidential Overhaul: New Ministers for a New Era
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  • Country:
  • Madagascar

In a significant reshuffling of Madagascar's political landscape, President Michael Randrianirina has unveiled a new cabinet consisting of 30 ministers. Key among the appointees is Herinjatovo Aimé Ramiarison, who has been named the finance minister.

This announcement follows Randrianirina's earlier move in mid-March when he appointed anti-corruption chief Mamitiana Rajaonarison as prime minister, shortly after the previous premier and entire cabinet were dismissed. The President has framed these changes as part of a 'Refoundation' initiative aimed at restoring state authority and rebuilding public trust.

Randrianirina emphasized a modern approach in the ministerial selection process, incorporating advanced technologies. Local media reports also suggested that candidates might need to pass a polygraph test as part of the vetting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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