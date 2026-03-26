Kerala Candidates' Cool Campaigns Amid Scorching Heat

As Kerala braces for the April 9 elections amidst soaring temperatures, political candidates are adapting their campaign schedules to the extreme heat. Routines now involve early morning starts, late evening rallies, and hydration breaks to keep pace with the demanding conditions.

Navya Haridas from BJP and CPI's P Prasad have tailored their schedules to avoid peak heat, focusing on interactions in the cooler morning and evening hours. Diets are simplified with a focus on hydration and light meals, as nutritionists urge caution in such weather.

Despite the challenging climate, candidates remain determined to reach voters. Party workers are supporting the adaptations by providing meals, while health experts emphasize the importance of hydration and nutrient-rich foods during this period.