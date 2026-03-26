Musk's '420' Controversy: A Legal Battle with Twitter Investors

Elon Musk's legal team is pushing for a federal judge to reevaluate a recent verdict that holds Musk accountable for defrauding Twitter investors. The underlying dispute focuses on a jury's decision to penalize Musk, with his lawyer alleging they sought to 'send a message' through their verdict.

According to a statement filed in San Francisco federal court, Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, accused the jury of using the number '$4.20' in what he described as a 'numerical joke.' The use of 420, a number linked to marijuana culture and frequently referenced by Musk, has fueled additional legal debate.

Frank Bottini and Mark Molumphy, representing the investors, have dismissed Spiro's claims as lacking merit, underscoring the jury's diligence in handling the case. The legal proceedings have reignited conversations about Musk's history with the number 420, previously used in his dealings with Tesla.