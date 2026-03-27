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Political Rivals Clash Over Allegations in Pooja Pal Controversy

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary exchanged barbs over former SP MLA Pooja Pal's praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While Yadav accused Pal of being misled, Chaudhary criticized the SP's past, linking it to criminal history. Pal was expelled for alleged anti-party activities after praising the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:18 IST
Political Rivals Clash Over Allegations in Pooja Pal Controversy
Pooja Pal
  • Country:
  • India

A heated exchange erupted between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary regarding former SP MLA Pooja Pal. The row began after Pal praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing sharp comments from Yadav, who suggested Pal had been misled.

Yadav sarcastically remarked that Pal had not fully understood the chief minister, causing further political tension. The BJP responded aggressively, with Chaudhary accusing the SP of having a sordid history intertwined with criminal activities, specifically referencing the murder case of Raju Pal, Pooja Pal's late husband.

Amid escalating political rhetoric, Chaudhary claimed the Pal community has shifted towards governance focused on development and nationalism, moving away from what he termed 'fake socialism'. The controversy over Pooja Pal highlights ongoing political fractures in the region.

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