AI in Politics: The Digital Battleground in Kerala Elections

In an era dominated by digital savvy, the Kerala elections have taken a high-tech twist with political parties increasingly relying on AI-generated videos to sway voters. Parties from the BJP to Congress are crafting synthetic visuals that blur the line between reality and fiction to communicate their messages.

The use of AI in political campaigns is reflective of a broader trend where digital content is reshaping traditional campaign strategies. While some within political circles express concerns about credibility, the drive to reach and engage audiences, particularly young voters, is undeniable.

Whether it's showcasing potential development projects or lambasting opponents over contentious issues, AI-generated content represents a significant shift in how political narratives are constructed and delivered in today's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)