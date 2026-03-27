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AI in Politics: The Digital Battleground in Kerala Elections

AI-generated videos are transforming political campaigns in Kerala, with major parties using synthetic visuals to influence voters. This blurring of reality and fiction is raising credibility issues, yet remains a potent tool as parties seek to engage digital-savvy electorates and targeted demographic groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:09 IST
AI in Politics: The Digital Battleground in Kerala Elections
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In an era dominated by digital savvy, the Kerala elections have taken a high-tech twist with political parties increasingly relying on AI-generated videos to sway voters. Parties from the BJP to Congress are crafting synthetic visuals that blur the line between reality and fiction to communicate their messages.

The use of AI in political campaigns is reflective of a broader trend where digital content is reshaping traditional campaign strategies. While some within political circles express concerns about credibility, the drive to reach and engage audiences, particularly young voters, is undeniable.

Whether it's showcasing potential development projects or lambasting opponents over contentious issues, AI-generated content represents a significant shift in how political narratives are constructed and delivered in today's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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