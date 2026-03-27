Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus

In a late-night session, the U.S. Senate approved legislation designed to finance most operations within the Department of Homeland Security.

This new bill, however, withholds financial resources from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and certain sections of Customs and Border Protection.

The funding will ensure continued operations for agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a statement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)