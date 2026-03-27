Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus
The U.S. Senate passed legislation funding most of the Department of Homeland Security while withholding funds from certain components such as ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection. The funding will support areas like the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Coast Guard, according to Senator Chuck Schumer's office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:47 IST
In a late-night session, the U.S. Senate approved legislation designed to finance most operations within the Department of Homeland Security.
This new bill, however, withholds financial resources from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and certain sections of Customs and Border Protection.
The funding will ensure continued operations for agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a statement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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