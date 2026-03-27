From Rapping to Ruling: Balen Shah Takes Nepal's Helm

Balendra Shah, famously known as Balen and a former rapper, has been inaugurated as Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. The swearing-in marks a shift in the nation's politics following youth-led protests.

Balen's ascension to the role at just 35 years old signifies a remarkable entry into the political sphere for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which performed a groundbreaking victory in the general elections.

The ceremonial proceedings, infused with Hindu and Buddhist religious elements, reflect the cultural diversity Balen represents. His leadership is anticipated to bring new dynamics, particularly against the backdrop of recent youth uprisings that demanded substantial political reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)