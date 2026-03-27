Election-Driven Excise Duty Cut: A Strategic Move?

The central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre has been met with criticism from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who suggests the move is strategically timed for upcoming elections. According to Shivakumar, this reduction, aimed at shielding consumers from the recent surge in global oil prices due to Middle East conflict, comes with an estimated revenue cost of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Shivakumar has accused the government of using this fiscal adjustment as a ploy to influence the electoral landscape, particularly as the 2026 Assembly elections are poised to unfold across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, with crucial bypolls in states like Karnataka.

Furthermore, while the central government reinstated duties on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel, Shivakumar highlighted the impact on local consumers, referencing Nayara's price increases, and emphasized the importance of public awareness on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)