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AIADMK Applauds Fuel Duty Reduction: A Boost for Economic Stability

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami praised the union government's reduction of petrol excise duty by Rs 10 as a necessary move amid global uncertainty. He emphasized its role in protecting India from economic shocks, particularly during the West Asia conflict, and highlighted AIADMK's previous calls for such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:09 IST
AIADMK Applauds Fuel Duty Reduction: A Boost for Economic Stability
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami commended the union government's reduction of excise duty on petrol, describing it as a "timely decision in the larger national interest."

Palaniswami expressed appreciation for what he sees as a people-centric decision taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to prioritize economic stability and public welfare during a period of global uncertainty.

He emphasized that the reduction in excise duty, amidst rising geopolitical tensions and spiking crude prices, reflects the government's commitment to shielding the Indian populace from international economic shocks.

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