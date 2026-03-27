AIADMK Applauds Fuel Duty Reduction: A Boost for Economic Stability

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami commended the union government's reduction of excise duty on petrol, describing it as a "timely decision in the larger national interest."

Palaniswami expressed appreciation for what he sees as a people-centric decision taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to prioritize economic stability and public welfare during a period of global uncertainty.

He emphasized that the reduction in excise duty, amidst rising geopolitical tensions and spiking crude prices, reflects the government's commitment to shielding the Indian populace from international economic shocks.