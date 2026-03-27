G7 Diplomats Clash Over US-Iran Conflict Strategy

In France, the G7 foreign ministers convened to address ongoing conflicts in Western Asia and the Russia-Ukraine dispute. The US-Israel confrontation with Iran took center stage, highlighting significant differences among allies due to US President Donald Trump's critiques of NATO's lack of support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside foreign ministers from the G7, urged a diplomatic path as deep skepticisms were expressed over the Middle East turmoil, now in its fourth week. The focus was on resolving tensions diplomatically to stabilize fluctuating oil markets and ease international shipping disruptions.

With France spearheading the talks, both they and Britain stressed the need for dialogue, counter to America's more aggressive approach. The discussions revealed the strain on US relations with long-standing allies amid ongoing global security threats presented by Iran and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)